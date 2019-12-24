Marvin Anderson is new Olympians Association of Jamaica president

Marvin Anderson has been elected President of the Olympians Association of Jamaica (OAJ). He was elected during the association’s first Annual General Meeting at the offices of the Sports Development Foundation in Kingston recently.

Anderson, 37, who represented Jamaica at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, China, and competed in the 200 metres, replaces Vilma Charlton. The 72-year-old Charlton first represented Jamaica at the Olympics in the 100m at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Anderson will lead an administration comprised of General Secretary Cathy Rattray Samuel and Treasurer Allan Marsh. Charlton, Davian Clarke, Sherone Simpson, and Nelson Stokes are executive members.

Anderson who has a personal best of 20.06 while finishing sixth at the 2007 World Championship and won silver in the 4x100m relay, said he plans to take the association forward in an effort to broaden its reach, increase its membership and increase awareness.

“I am humbled by the confidence shown by my fellow Olympians. The executive looks forward to supporting and representing our Olympians and contributing to the enhancement of their quality of life. The team looks forward to forging multiple partnerships to promote the ideals of Olympism throughout Jamaica,” Anderson said.

Anderson holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations from the University of Southern California (USC) and a Master’s Degree in Sports Management from Université Catholique de Louvain (Belgium). The Olympians Association of Jamaica was formed in 2005, 10 years after the formation of the World Olympian Association in 1995. The OAJ has been tasked with a mandate to unite Olympians, represent them and serve their needs throughout their lifetimes, and to promote Olympism.