Mary Trump’s critical book of uncle Donald Trump, nears 1 million sales

Mary Trump’s critical book of uncle Donald Trump, nears 1 million salesThursday, July 16, 2020
|
Mary L. Trump’s scathing
memoir about her uncle, President Donald Trump, is nearly a million seller on
preorders alone.
Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Mary Trump’s Too Much and Never Enough had sold a company record 950,000 copies in combined print, digital and audio editions as of its date of sale, earlier this week.
Another anti-Trump book from Simon & Schuster, former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s The Room Where It Happened, sold nearly 800,000 copies in its first week when released last month.
President Trump and his allies had tried to stop both books from coming out, alleging that Bolton had revealed classified information and that Mary Trump had violated a nondisclosure agreement. Judges in each case denied requests for injunctions.
–AP
