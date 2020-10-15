Maskless Queen Elizabeth II attends first public engagement in months

Maskless Queen Elizabeth II attends first public engagement in monthsThursday, October 15, 2020
|
The 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth II attended her first royal engagement in months today but did so without a mask.
The queen’s maskless public appearance, alongside her grandson Prince William, raised several eyebrows as Great Britain contends with another outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The prince was also not wearing a mask as the pair visited the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down in Southwest London, although the group maintained social distance.
The decision to appear without a mask was done after the monarch consulted with her medics and scientists at the research facility which is aiding the UK’s virus response, said Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II’s son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles, and Britain’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, both tested positive for the virus in recent months.
