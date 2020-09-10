Masks and coveralls donated to Jamaica’s Health Ministry

Masks and coveralls donated to Jamaica’s Health MinistryThursday, September 10, 2020
|
Jamaica’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has once again been boosted by a donation of 20,000 medical masks and 300 coveralls to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through its Health for Life and Wellness Foundation (HLWF).
The donation was made recently by Henan Fifth Construction Company Ltd. to support the most at-risk front-line health workers in the fight against the COVID-19.
Representing Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, at the handover ceremony, HLWF Executive Director, Courtney Cephas, expressed appreciation to the China-based construction company for its willingness to join the fight against the highly infectious disease in such a tangible way.
“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the timing of this donation of 20,000 medical masks and 300 coveralls is especially more important to the Ministry and the nation as we face the challenges of COVID-19,” he said.
Cephas noted that the intervention at this time demonstrates the continued need for support from the private sector.
“The need for support to the COVID-19 effort has not decreased. In fact, the challenge is increasing,” he said, while pointing out that donations have tapered off somewhat. He emphasised that it is important for the private sector to continue to provide support as the risk increases. “Given the nature of the disease in spike patterns, we encourage everyone to support the Ministry and the nation in fighting the virus. It is the only way we will get through this,” Cephas said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy