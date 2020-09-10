Masks and coveralls donated to Jamaica’s Health Ministry

Jamaica’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has once again been boosted by a donation of 20,000 medical masks and 300 coveralls to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through its Health for Life and Wellness Foundation (HLWF).

The donation was made recently by Henan Fifth Construction Company Ltd. to support the most at-risk front-line health workers in the fight against the COVID-19.

Representing Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, at the handover ceremony, HLWF Executive Director, Courtney Cephas, expressed appreciation to the China-based construction company for its willingness to join the fight against the highly infectious disease in such a tangible way.

“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the timing of this donation of 20,000 medical masks and 300 coveralls is especially more important to the Ministry and the nation as we face the challenges of COVID-19,” he said.

Cephas noted that the intervention at this time demonstrates the continued need for support from the private sector.

“The need for support to the COVID-19 effort has not decreased. In fact, the challenge is increasing,” he said, while pointing out that donations have tapered off somewhat. He emphasised that it is important for the private sector to continue to provide support as the risk increases. “Given the nature of the disease in spike patterns, we encourage everyone to support the Ministry and the nation in fighting the virus. It is the only way we will get through this,” Cephas said.