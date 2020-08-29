Masks and hand sanitisers to be given to nominated political candidates for elections

Masks and hand sanitisers to be given to nominated political candidates for electionsSaturday, August 29, 2020
|
All duly nominated political candidates in Jamaica’s upcoming General Election on September 3 will be given a small quantity of masks and hand sanitisers by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as part of its public health mitigation efforts against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
This is to ensure that electors who are going to polling stations are wearing their masks and that their hands are properly sanitised.
Speaking at the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday (August 27) in Kingston, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, indicated that the initiative will be done through the National Health Fund.
“We want persons to exercise their right in a way that is safe for them and others, and the public health team will give the support and will make themselves available,” the Minister said.
In the meantime, the Minister is encouraging Jamaicans to cooperate with the Electoral Office of Jamaica and with the workers on the ground on the day of the election.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy