Masks and hand sanitisers to be given to nominated political candidates for elections

All duly nominated political candidates in Jamaica’s upcoming General Election on September 3 will be given a small quantity of masks and hand sanitisers by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as part of its public health mitigation efforts against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This is to ensure that electors who are going to polling stations are wearing their masks and that their hands are properly sanitised.

Speaking at the weekly virtual COVID Conversations press briefing on Thursday (August 27) in Kingston, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, indicated that the initiative will be done through the National Health Fund.

“We want persons to exercise their right in a way that is safe for them and others, and the public health team will give the support and will make themselves available,” the Minister said.

In the meantime, the Minister is encouraging Jamaicans to cooperate with the Electoral Office of Jamaica and with the workers on the ground on the day of the election.