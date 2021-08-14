Massive 7.2 earthquake rocks the Northern Caribbean

Several countries in the Northern Caribbean were impacted by an earthquake early Saturday (August 14).

The magnitude 7.2 quake struck at 7:29 a.m. about 6 km from L’Asile, Haiti.

Countries affected by the quake included : the Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States minor outlying islands, and Cuba.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management in Jamaica said there were no reports of damage to infrastructure.

However, there have been reports of fatalities and significant damage to infrastructure in western Haiti following the quake.

Director of Research at the UWI’s Earthquake Unit Professor Simon Mitchell says there was an aftershock of magnitude 5.2.

Professor Mitchell explained that the earthquake was felt so strongly in Jamaica quake because of where it struck which was further west.

“This earthquake was further West than the one that struck Port-au-Prince 11 years ago now, so it closer to Jamaica and would have been felt more clearly than that one. I’m sure people in in high rises here felt it quite significantly,” said Mitchell.

A tsunami threat was issued earlier for the region of Haiti but has since passed.