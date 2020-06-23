Massive 7.4 earthquake strikes southern Mexico

A magnitude 7.4 tremor has rocked sections of Mexico on Tuesday morning, June 23, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reports.

According to initial data from the USGS, the temblor was recorded at 10:29 am local time, some 31 kilometres from San Miguel del Puerto in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

The primary earthquake has also triggered a tsunami warning for surrounding areas, as powerful aftershocks emerge.

Amateur footage capturing the earthquake in real time shows residents standing in the middle of roads, as buildings and other city fixtures in Oaxaca swayed.

