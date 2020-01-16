Massive clean-up exercise to be undertaken in fight against dengue

Work is expected to be carried out to remove and destroy mosquito breeding sites in several communities over a three-day period this month.

This news was revealed recently as the government goes on the offensive in tackling the dengue outbreak that has killed over 80 persons in the last two years and placed 8,000 people in the hospital.

Three ministries—the Health and Wellness, Local Government and Community Development and Gender, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Ministry—have partnered to carry undertake the clean-up exercise from January 24 to 26.

The exercise will include destroying mosquitoes breeding sites in homes, communities, schools, workplaces, churches and other areas. Over 158 communities have been identified for the exercise.