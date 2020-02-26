Massive fire guts Marathon’s California refinery

Massive fire guts Marathon’s California refineryWednesday, February 26, 2020
|
Los Angeles County firefighters have responded
to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway
Tuesday night (Feb. 25) in the city of Carson.
As of Wednesday, the fire has reportedly been contained, with responders simply allowing the remaining fuel to burn off.
that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles.KTLA-TV reports
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the fire sparked about 10:50 pm. An explosion went off before the fire began burning in a cooling tower at the refinery, the department said.
Personnel from the refinery were keeping the flames in check through “fixed ground monitors” while working to depressurize the system, fire officials said.
Marathon is the largest refinery on the US west coast, according to its website, with a crude oil capacity of 363,000 barrels per calendar day.
The company manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel, along with distillates, petroleum coke, anode-grade coke, chemical-grade propylene, fuel-grade coke, heavy fuel oil and propane.
Authorities at the scene could not immediately ascertain what sparked the blaze, however, no injuries have been reported so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy