Massive Saharan dust plume headed for Caribbean

Massive Saharan dust plume headed for CaribbeanSaturday, July 25, 2020
|
Another massive
cloud of Saharan dust is headed towards the Caribbean with dangerously poor air
quality predicted in the coming week.
A seven-day model by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says air quality will be impacted with hazy days and colourful sunsets likely. Additionally, it said potential breathing problems and other respiratory issues for vulnerable people are possible.
Based on the model, the dust plume is certain for the Gulf of Mexico with the finest particles to reach southern Florida around 5:00 a.m. tomorrow, July 26. Heavier dust will follow in the days after.
Each year, plumes of dust travel from the Sahara desert Across the Atlantic Ocean and to the Caribbean and North America.
- Related story: Saharan dust causes Tropical Storm Gonzalo to weaken
While the phenomenon is normal, this yearâ€™s has been thickest seen since the start of satellite monitoring some 40 years ago.
The dust particles are rich in iron and phosphorous, making it good for plants. However, it can be hazardous to human health, causing breathing issues if inhaled.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy