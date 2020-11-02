Mastercard to provide more services in Jamaica

Mastercard to provide more services in JamaicaMonday, November 02, 2020
|
Mastercard is
set to further expand its range of services offered to Jamaicans with a peer to
peer money transfer system.
According to Dalton Fowles, Country Manager for Mastercard in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, they are working with their banking partners for a 2021 implementation date.
He noted that the plan is to have people send funds between phones using a mobile application.
This news comes one year after the company set up shop in Jamaica. They have since made majored moves, even using reggae superstar Koffee to promote the brand in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.
