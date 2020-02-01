Maurice Wilson appointed principal of GC Foster College

Track and field coach Maurice Wilson has been appointed principal of GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sports in St Catherine.

Chairman of the board at GC Foster College, David Mais, made the announcement Friday morning at the institution.

Wilson was acting in the role of principal since August 2017.

Wilson is the founder and coach of SprinTec Track and Field Club and has worked as either a coach, head coach or technical director on Jamaica’s teams to the Olympic Games and World Championships.

A Level 5-certified coach in sprint and hurdles, Wilson was the head coach at Holmwood Technical High School in Manchester when they won nine straight Girls’ Championships titles between 2003 and 2010.