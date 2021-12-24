Maverley children enjoy 12-day Christmas treat

More than 500 cooked meals and an equal number of snacks were served to children in the north-western St Andrew community of Maverley over a 12-day period ending on December 17 when Santa Claus handed out gifts to more than 100 of them.

The 12-day Christmas treat was organised by former Maverley resident Ava Samms, with the support of her church in the United States, International Evangelical Mission Ministry.

Samms told th e Jamaica Observer that she received a vision that she should do something to brighten the lives of the children in the community which she migrated from almost 30 years ago.

“Over the 29 years that I have been coming back to Maverley I have seen where the community needed help so I decided to give back to the children who have always been my passion,” said Samms.

“The first day more than 50 children turned out and it grew as each child told a friend,” added Samms.

She noted that she received strong support from her nephew Moses “Kemar” Treston Jr, who travelled to Jamaica on short notice to help with the logistics, and her daughter Shauna Samms, who was unable to travel to Jamaica but stayed in the US and coordinated the activities daily.

Samms also had high praise for the residents of Maverley, led by Moses “Pound of Rice” Treston, who gathered the names of the children to be treated and who, free of cost, provided the time to cook the meals, keep the children physically distanced even as they played, and engaged them in fun and educational activities.

“I am elated. I feel good and I am filled with so much joy, but there was a little bit of sorrow still in my heart that I could not have done more. I found out that the more you gave the more children turned out.

“I wish there was more I could have done because when the gifts ran out and I heard a little one saying, 'Auntie Ava I didn't get any', my heart sank,” said Samms.

“Next year will be bigger and better I am planning for that,” declared Samms as she pointed out that the money for the 12-day treat was mainly from her pockets as she worked extra hours to ensure that the even was financed.

“I didn't get anything much from anyone so I had to work 16 hours each day to get the money for this event. I purchased the gifts, gifts that I knew I would want for my children. I didn't just pick up any gift; I picked up gifts with meaning so that the children would feel like every one of them was on the same level.”