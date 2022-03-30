Maverley residents accuse JPS of cutting street lights

Residents of Maverley in St Andrew believe gunmen capitalised on the absence of street lights last week Thursday when they invaded the community, killing three people and injuring three others.

Residents Tuesday claimed the Jamaica Pubic Service (JPS) had disconnected the lights, which allowed criminals to use the cover of darkness to attack members of the community. However, the light and power company has denied the accusation.

“Electricity theft has caused the street lights in Maverley to malfunction. JPS has not disconnected any street light in Maverley. The community has a high level of electricity theft, which has posed a serious problem – the constant overloading and damaging of street lights. JPS has been at pains to tell residents to desist from stealing the street lights and has been to the community on numerous occasions to get the lamps working again,“ said Winsome Callum, JPS director of corporate communications.

Marverley residents, who asked not to be named, told the Jamaica Observer Tuesday that their homes have been wired and passed, but they still cannot get electricity from the JPS. They claimed that representatives of the company communicated to them that they are without light because of a shortage of electricity meters.

Callum told the Observer that approximately 790 of a potential 1,000 customers in Maverley are legally connected, saying some people have not started the process to get regularised. At the same time, Callum stated that some of the people who have already been regularised will receive connection in coming weeks. She confirmed that there was a delay in the delivery of the new batch of meters, which she blamed on global supply chain challenges.

Legal JPS customers, meanwhile, are upset with the absence of street lights in the community, despite the explanation given by JPS.

“To be fair, most people in Maverly pay light bill, and just because wi nuh have no light, people a dead. I will lead a demonstration and block Washington Boulevard,” commented an elderly man, who said he has lived in the community for more than 40 years.

Another male resident pointed out that, if the street lights were on, those who were shot could have found a way to escape.

“If the light dem did on, mi naa seh a man may nuh get shot, but when a man see a car, a man would watch it and if anybody come out, dem can tek two fence. Dem three street light yah nuh turn on. Couple part have light in the community, but in some part, dem lock off di light because people a bridge from the street light.

“The other argument is that dem short a meter. If you short a metre and di people dem a bridge light because of it, why lock off the light weh di people dem can't see anything. We want back di light. The citizens of Maverly want light and if we nuh get light, it naa go lovely. A whole heap a house wire already, but nothing nuh gwaan yet fi wi up to this day,” he said.

One resident said the only light that some people saw in the area at the time of the shooting were sparks from the gunmen's firearms.

One woman, who was on the road at the time, said God was on her side why she wasn't shot also. One of the projectiles from a gun, she said, flew closely past her before hitting a man she was sitting beside.

“I give God thanks. It is good to serve God,” she told the Observer.

According to head of the South St Andrew Police Division Senior Superintendent Kirk Rickets, a police team that was in the area Thursday night responded to the attack, causing cops to engage the gunmen in a shoot-out. A high-speed chase ensued, which ended with the men abandoning their motor vehicle and escaping on foot.