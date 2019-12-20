May Pen fire victims receive assistance

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has offered assistance to some of the vendors of the May Pen Market in Clarendon, who were displaced by a fire at the facility on December 1.

Several of the approximately 105 vendors, who lost goods in the blaze, have collected their cheques, according to the ministry.

Member of Parliament for Central Clarendon Mike Henry made an appeal to the labour ministry to provide assistance to the vendors who were displaced mere weeks before one of the busiest commercial periods.

Labour Minister Shahine Robinson said that she considered the losses faced by the vendors at the beginning of the Christmas season, and sought to make an exception by assisting as much as possible.Â

Both the vendors and the Member of Parliament have expressed their appreciation. The rebuilding of the market is set to commence in the New Year. The ministry says the cheques were based on the level of loss suffered and ranged from $15,000 to $30,000.