Mayberry Foundation donates $1M to Sandals’ disaster relief efforts in the Bahamas

Mayberry Foundation donates $1M to Sandals’ disaster relief efforts in the BahamasTuesday, September 03, 2019
|
The Mayberry Foundation has donated J$1 million to the Sandals Foundation, which is leading the disaster relief effort in sections of The Bahamas that have been affected by Hurricane Dorian.
Sandals and the Sandals Foundation are also helping first responders.
The donation was made by Christopher Berry, who is executive chairman of Mayberry Investments Limited, at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday (Sept 3).
Also present at the event was Adam Stewart, deputy chairman of the Sandals/ATL Group, and Karen Zacca, project manager of the Sandals Foundation.
Sandals Resorts International operates two hotels in The Bahamas. The hotels, which are over 200 miles from Abaco and Grand Bahama, were in no way affected by the storm and are up and running.
The Sandals Foundation is accepting both in-kind and monetary donations towards its relief efforts and has established two collection centres, one at Sandals Royal Bahamian in Nassau, Bahamas, and the other at Hospitality Purveyors Inc in Miami, Florida, for in-kind donations. Monetary donations are being accepted at www.sandalsfoundation.org/donation and 100 per cent of all funds received will go directly into recovery and rebuilding efforts.
