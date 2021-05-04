Mayor condemns beating of three homeless people while they slept

MAYOR of Kingston Senator Delroy Williams has condemned the beating of three homeless people in Kingston while they were asleep on Sunday night.

“I cannot but reiterate that it speaks to the awful state of affairs within the conscience of men, or perhaps it is a deranged serial attacker, but we already have a difficult task in managing to care for our brothers and sisters who have, for whatever reason, met up on hard times and found themselves vulnerable and homeless,” Mayor Williams said in a statement.

“I am happy that the police have a suspect in custody in this latest incident and we are working with the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force), residents and other stakeholders as the investigation progresses,” said the mayor.

Keen attention, he said, will be paid to the areas where homeless people converge as Sunday's beating follows the murder of three homeless men earlier this year.

“We continue to explore avenues to ensure utmost safety and care of the homeless and continue to encourage them to use the state-run facilities for their protection. Poor relief officers and other workers will be redoubling our due diligence in appealing to these homeless persons to stay in the approved shelters, especially at nights,” said Williams. Poor relief officers, he added, continually go “above and beyond the call of duty with limited resources to serve and care for the poor and homeless”.

According to Williams, a lot has been done to improve the care afforded to the homeless population with greater investments to come from both the public and private sectors.

“Our partners in the private sector, NGOs and other industries play a great role in what we have been able to accomplish for the care of the homeless, and we will be focusing on their protection even greater moving forward,” said the mayor.