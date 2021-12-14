Mayor: COVID is still with us; be very responsible during Christmas

PORT MARIA, St Mary — Wary that the festive season may contribute to an erosion of gains made locally in the fight against the novel coronavirus, chairman of the St Mary Municipal Corporation Richard Creary has appealed for people to act responsibly by following the protocols put in place.

“If we are not careful, come January, we might be back at square one,” he cautioned last Thursday while addressing the final meeting of the corporation for this year.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness recently announced a relaxation of some measures put in place to fight the pandemic, starting December 10. They include an extension of the islandwide curfew hours as well as the operating hours for beaches, rivers and water attractions.

Reflecting an extension by one hour, the curfew now runs from 10 o'clock nightly until 5 o'clock the following morning. The exception is that there will be no curfew on December 24 and 31. The curfew, however, will be in effect from 1:00 am to 5:00 am on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

“While we welcome the easing [of the restrictions], we need to be mindful of what that can cause if we are irresponsible...,” Creary cautioned. “COVID is still with us and we have to be very responsible in our celebration of Christmas.”

He also expressed hope that, in the coming year, the take-up of COVID-19 vaccines will improve significantly.

“Let us hope that persons will get vaccinated and we can somewhat return to our normal lives,” he said, adding that the island cannot impose perpetual anti-COVID-19 restrictions that are inimical to economic growth.

“We cannot continue in perpetuity putting so much resources in COVID, locking down our economies and, as a result, causing persons to suffer because their businesses are affected [and] their jobs are affected, etcetera,” added Creary, who also is councillor (Jamaica Labour Party) for Richmond Division.

He further commented: “You would have noticed in listening to the prime minister speaking in recent times that we will not be continuing with the lockdowns and that sort of thing. The vaccine is available for everyone. What will happen eventually is that COVID will be treated like any other illness that you appear at the hospital with. So all of the resources that have been going into special wards and special staffing and special everything for COVID, that eventually will cease. And if you turn up at the hospital with COVID and there is no bed, you might be asked to return home. And it is not Jamaica alone; it is the stage that the whole world is moving towards.”

Amid his warnings about the pandemic, Creary did not miss the opportunity to implore St Mary residents to join in living the true meaning of Christmas.

“While we celebrate the Christmas season, let us be mindful of those who might not have anything to celebrate,” he advised. “If we can touch the lives of even one person during this holiday season and make their holiday a little bit better, please consider it and please do so.”