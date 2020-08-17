Mayor Richard Creary tests positive for coronavirus

Mayor of Port Maria Richard Creary says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement this morning, Creary said he self-quarantined last week after feeling unwell.

“Last week I was feeling unwell and in an abundance of caution I self-quarantined and made contact with the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) for the parish of St Mary. The MOH arranged for me to do a COVID test; unfortunately the result came back positive. I have been cooperating fully with the health department and have been in isolation at home since,” the mayor said.

“I have decided to make this public because a significant number of Jamaicans believe that ‘COVID nah keep’ but I am urging everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves, their families and by extension the general public. I implore all Jamaicans to exercise personal responsibility. I look forward to recovering fully so I can continue to serve the people of the Richmond division and the parish of St Mary,” he continued, adding: “Building back together, stronger!”