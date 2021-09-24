Mayor warns of flooding from new developments

KINGSTON Mayor Delroy Williams warned this week of increased flooding in the Corporate Area if real estate developers do not practise rainwater harvesting,

At the monthly council meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), Williams said that the critical drains in the municipality were being cleaned, but did not have the capacity to cope with the increased surface run-off coming from new development projects.

He said that increased hard surfaces on the new development projects contributed to the increased surface run-off during rainfall.

The mayor said that KSAMC staff should encourage and make developers aware of the situation.

At the October 2020 council meeting, Williams had argued for new developments to be regulated “to ensure that post-development run-off is not greater than pre-development run-off”.

“Any serious or responsible flood reduction and mitigation measure must examine open space preservation, public or private. Flood plains ought to be kept free from development or zoned in such a manner that stipulates minimum lot sizes of acres,” he said.

Meanwhile, Williams told the council Tuesday that the KSAMC Engineering Department was helping to create a design to prevent the breach of the river at Nine Miles, Bull Bay that has damaged several houses in recent floods.

— Claudienne Edwards