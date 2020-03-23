McDonald’s among restaurants closing doors in UK

Fast-food giant McDonald’s has decided to temporarily halt operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland as it tries its bit to help in limiting the coronavirus spread.

This means that they will not allow dining-in, drive-thru or take-out during the time. Another major restaurant that has also carried out this action is Nando’s which has 400 locations across the UK.

These announcements have taken things a bit farther than what the government had advised on Friday when it ordered all pubs, bars and restaurants to close but said they could continue offering food and drink to go.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland is quoted as saying that the decision has been taken because it became increasingly difficult to maintain safe social distancing while operating busy takeaway and drive-thru restaurants.

For Nando’s, they simply said in a statement that eat-in, takeaway and delivery for customers will all stop until further notice.

However, for workers employed directly to McDonald’s outlets, it means they will still receive a salary up to April 5 and a decision will be taken after that.

Up to Monday, the UK confirmed that it had an infection count of 6650 with the death toll at 235 after 54 additional fatalities were confirmed in England, Wales and Scotland.