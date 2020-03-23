McDonald’s among restaurants closing doors in UK

McDonald’s among restaurants closing doors in UKMonday, March 23, 2020
|
Fast-food giant McDonald’s has decided to temporarily halt operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland as it tries its bit to help in limiting the coronavirus spread.
This means that they will not allow dining-in, drive-thru or take-out during the time. Another major restaurant that has also carried out this action is Nando’s which has 400 locations across the UK.
These announcements have taken things a bit farther than what the government had advised on Friday when it ordered all pubs, bars and restaurants to close but said they could continue offering food and drink to go.
Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland is quoted as saying that the decision has been taken because it became increasingly difficult to maintain safe social distancing while operating busy takeaway and drive-thru restaurants.
For Nando’s, they simply said in a statement that eat-in, takeaway and delivery for customers will all stop until further notice.
However, for workers employed directly to McDonald’s outlets, it means they will still receive a salary up to April 5 and a decision will be taken after that.
Up to Monday, the UK confirmed that it had an infection count of 6650 with the death toll at 235 after 54 additional fatalities were confirmed in England, Wales and Scotland.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy