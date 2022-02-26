McKenzie blames years of neglect for poor condition of roads in eastern Westmoreland

LENNOX BIGWOODS, Westmoreland — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has bemoaned the deplorable condition of the road network in Westmoreland Eastern, which he said has been neglected over the years.

Westmoreland has long been identified as having some of the worst roads in the island, and while work has been done to improve the infrastructure in the parish in recent years, a number of roads are yet to be repaired.

“Today's tour is an eye-opener. It would be remiss of me for not saying so, [so] that the public can understand and the people in eastern Westmoreland can understand and hear. What I have seen is a combination of years of neglect of an area with great potential.

“I have driven on some roads that, in my over 45, going to 50 years of active politics...I have never experienced those road conditions before,” declared McKenzie as he addressed members of the media following a tour of sections of the constituency on Wednesday.

During the tour McKenzie visited a blind woman in the community of Lennox Bigwoods who recently called the Cliff Hughes Online radio programme on Nationwide News Network to complain about the condition of the road in her community.

According to McKenzie, the tour of the community was part of a commitment he had made to visit the area and to see how best to address the road issue.

McKenzie said prior to his visit, an estimate was done to repair the road but he declined to state the amount when asked by the Jamaica Observer for the estimated cost to have the road repaired.

The minister argued that the roadwork will have to go to tender because of the substantial amount that the repairs are expected to cost.

McKenzie said that because of lack of attention over the years, “it will not be humanly possible to fix all the problems that I have seen in eastern Westmoreland”.

But he said that fixing roads in the constituency, particularly in Stonehenge and New Roads, is a priority for the Government.

“Prime Minister [Andrew Holness] has committed to fix the road that the taxi drivers use,” declared McKenzie,

“We are going to be supporting the commitment that the prime minister made to have that road repaired and we are going to be doing that,” he continued.

“Overall, as I said before, there is a lot to be done. This is one tour that I have started that I am feeling a bit depressed because when I speak to the residents in various areas of the community, it is just depression — and they were happy to see us and are hoping that we will be able to respond to their needs,” added McKenzie.

At the same time, Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Daniel Lawrence, Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Eastern, was elated to have the minister in the constituency to see the deplorable roads that fall under the responsibility of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

“I have been receiving a lot of complaints about, basically, all of the parish council (municipal corporation) roads in the constituency because they are all in a deplorable condition, and we are happy to have the minister here with us today to take a first-hand look to see the situation,” stated Lawrence.

According to Lawrence, while he understands that all the repair work cannot be done at once, he knows the minister will do his best to assist the constituency.

During the tour, McKenzie also visited the house of an indigent resident in Bottom Darliston.

“We are providing two indigent housing solutions for persons who have already been investigated by the Poor Relief Department,” stated McKenzie, who did not give further details.

Also on the tour were councillor for the Darliston Division Jerome Bacchas (People's National Party); councillor for the Cornwall Mountain Division Dawnette Foster (JLP), councillor for the Frome Division Rudolph Uter (JLP); and the Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright.