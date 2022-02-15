MDS momentum continues

PHARMACEUTICAL and consumer goods distribution company, Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited (MDS) has surpassed its 2020 financial year performance as it recorded $2.49 billion in revenue and $75.90 million in net profit for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

MDS attributed the growth in its revenue to higher consumer demand for its two divisions alongside the consolidation of its 60 per cent-controlled Cornwall Enterprises Limited (CEL). MDS's revenue for the third quarter grew by 40 per cent to $874.63 million. This growth was tempered by the rise in the cost of its inventory which decreased the gross margin from 27 to 26.8 per cent.

“The company remains open for business at all times because we're on the lookout for opportunities. However, the opportunities have to be feasible and the right fit. There are a number of things we have in the pipeline at this point in time, so we have to be strategic about the direction that we take and what it is that we do add. Fortunately for us, we're well positioned that opportunities naturally present themselves to us,” said Chief Executive Officer Kurtis Boothe in a call with the Jamaica Observer on the company's plans for new products to distribute.

Although CEL has added to the company's top line, it also pushed up the company's expenses for the period to $278.55 million relative to the previous $174.42 million. Boothe noted that there's currently an integration phase for CEL as they look to other opportunities in the pipeline for synergies. MDS became the distributor of Simply and Benjamins Cosmetics Jamaican Black Castor Oil in July 2021.

While MDS is far from shattering its March 2019 record net profit of $112.76 million, Boothe has a positive outlook for the business as lockdowns decrease in use by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19. Total assets grew by 35 per cent to $2.82 billion as the company's inventories swelled to $1.17 billion as it stocks up to offset delays from supply chain disruptions. Total liabilities rose by 41 per cent to $1.75 billion while equity attributable to shareholders improved by 13 per cent to $952.24 million.

“We're blessed that our overall numbers are positive in all areas. We're in an area where our products and services are provided for [the purpose of] need, and not want. It's also a rewarding situation that these services and products that you're providing are helping people and saving lives, however, it is important that we select the best opportunities and strategically pursue the right fit at the right time. We have to be careful on how we manage the growth. While growth can be positive, if not managed properly it can have a negative effect on overall business,” Boothe closed.