Me can't believe it at all; this cannot be real!

A man has been arrested for the alleged fatal shooting of his son and business partner, Ruel Knight, at their establishment — Knight's Meat and Food Distribution — on Gordon Town Road in St Andrew about 10:00 yesterday morning.

Knight, a Jamaica College past student and former Manning Cup player, was found lying face down in a pool of blood. It was later discovered that he had gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) told the Jamaica Observer that his father was subsequently arrested at the businessplace.

One man who is employed to a neighbouring business told the Observer that the man and his son went outside after which two explosions were heard.

“... We hear two shot so we run go round deh go look. When we see wah happen, all we a think bout a fi rush him go hospital. A we same one bring him go hospital. That a the whole story. It rough,” the man said.

“Me know dem man because me work pon the next side. They work together and had a good relationship. And the father is a good man and him kind and everything. It look like him head just chip today (Monday). From weh me see over the years, is a nice person. Him treat him worker dem good and everything. And dem neva look like dem have no problem.”

Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth told the Observer that the elder Knight is likely to be charged, despite claiming self-defence.

“Our investigation is progressing quite smoothly. We have eyewitness account and we have technological accounts through CCTV (closed-circuit television), so we expect going forward that a decision will be taken. It's leaning on the side that, most likely, he will be charged. He is saying it was self-defence, but at this stage, a lot of other information run contrary to that,” SSP Nesbeth said.

Shortly after the shooting scores of people gathered on the roadside, as police officers cordoned off the scene. One man who said he has been a loyal customer to the Knights' for many years, said he was distraught.

“Me nuh quite know a weh dem did have. Dem have them own vehicle and dem come different time as usual, but this strange. Me see dem and hail dem and dem thing deh. Because a good while dem deh here. Everybody know them. Me hear two loud noise and me think a the big gate dem weh dem have somebody a lick. But den me see everybody start run go over deh. It sad, still,” he said.

“Jesus Christ! Me can't believe it at all; this cannot be real. Something must ina the air because this strange. This is just a murder to everybody else, but because me know dem it sting. It sting and it sad!” the man said, as tears rolled down his cheeks.

Another said: “I am at a loss. Something must take over. Me just a wait fi wake up because this afi be a dream. This nuh real. Put yourself ina the mother's shoes now... son dead, father [arrested].”

An operator of a nearby business said she was outraged as such a crime is unforgivable, as she questioned what would would have led to such a crime. “Me nuh understand none a this. No matter what, this wrong in my eyes. It wrong!”