Meagre 'PATH'

SEVERAL schools are now making do with the funds supplied to them through the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), despite the amount only being able to cover three days' worth of lunches for needy students, instead of the full school week.

Principal of Allman Town Primary LaToya Nesbeth told the Jamaica Observer in a recent interview that the school provides lunches for these students for all days even though they have limited funds.

Nesbeth said the education ministry gives the school a sum of $120 per student each day, but lunches cost $300. With 583 students attending the school and almost 200 of those students on PATH, Nesbeth said it is still challenging to feed all the students every day.

“We provide it for all five days. It does not necessarily affect my students. So, things that are still nutritious and things that are affordable. We are trying to see what they like [and] what they don't like and we are keeping things that they like. So, we are kind of using more turkey neck and chicken foot, so they might have it curried, brown stewed, they might have it in stewed peas, so they are still being provided for,” Nesbeth said.

However, she pointed out that it is a challenge as the main sponsor for the school's breakfast programme is no longer assisting.

“We have not had any other stakeholder who has come forward to say that they will assist. We used to get assistance from Scotia Foundation but they are no longer doing the breakfast programme. I know that the Allman Town diaspora are making plans, [but] the thing with that is that I have not sorted out how it will get here. I know we have to go through the ministry and see if we can get some waivers,” the principal said.

Expressing her dedication to help her students in need, Nesbeth spoke of a recent incident when a parent refused to send her child to school because she had no money for lunch.

“Just yesterday [Wednesday, March 30] I had a parent, the child was not coming to school and when the teachers found out what was happening, the lady said she just did not have any money to send the child. And I said, 'No, you cannot have the child out of school because the child does not have any lunch'. So, when we have situations like that we still make do, we still provide for them. I will authorise free lunches until maybe she gets a job or something,” she said, noting that she is now utilising the wholesales in downtown Kingston to cut grocery costs.

Another principal, Collette Feurtado-Pryce of St Jago High School in St Catherine, agreed that the money provided for lunch through PATH is “very limited.”

Although she did not disclose how much she received this school term for PATH lunches, Feurtado-Pryce said, “we have to be using creative means to try to stretch it so that we can feed the majority of the students who are on PATH, and so there's is going to come a point when it's going to be finished and we are not sure what we are going to do after that.”

“We are feeding the children but we know it's going to run out very soon and we are not even sure what we are going to do,” she continued, noting that one lunch is valued at $400 and the ministry only provides the same $120 per student every day.

Additionally, Feurtado-Pryce said that once the children show up for lunch, food is provided.

“We just do what we have to do. The children come for lunch and we just know that we have to feed them and find the lunch for them. I personally, I don't even think about the future, I just know that if they come and they are in need we have to find it, and thank God for our past students, they help to supplement, they give scholarships to students and that helps to supplement the PATH budget,” Feurtado-Pryce said, adding that the situation is very complicated.

Meanwhile, president of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools Linvern Wright reiterated that some schools “try and stretch” the little food they have.

“As Louise Bennett would say, 'yuh tun yuh han an' mek fashion.' You have to be creative and what you do to cope is that there are those students that are in dire need, far more than others, you try to work to ensure that those get,” Wright said.

He continued: “Some persons give two, some persons give three days and the other days the parents have to provide. So, the essential thing as a principal to do is to make sure that they work something out with the parents and students, know what you can provide so they know when they themselves now need to start chip in.”

Wright also stated that some students are on PATH who can afford their lunches and the schools need to investigate this and make the necessary adjustments.

“I don't know what's wrong with the system in terms of the index that they use so that some persons who are on it who should be on it and there are others who should be on it who are not on it. So, those are some of the things that you are going to have to work through your guidance department as a school,” Wright said.