Measures in place to receive deportees from the US—security ministry

The Ministry of National Security says it has put measures in place to facilitate the safe return and accommodation of approximately 62 deportees from the United States.

The ministry said the deportees are expected to arrive on the island on Tuesday, April 21. In a statement Wednesday, the ministry noted that the arrival of the deportees is not a novel occurrence.

The latest batch of deportees was originally scheduled to arrive in the country on March 26, however, the government negotiated a later date to in order to prepare their arrival.

The statement read: “In keeping with the Jamaican Constitution and the Jamaica Nationality Act, Jamaica is duty-bound to accept IRMs (Involuntary Returned Migrants). The Government acknowledges the long-standing arrangement with the United States Department of Homeland Security for the repatriation of Jamaicans who do not have the legal right to remain in the United States.”

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang said that the government is committed to ensuring respect for human rights and the elimination of discrimination under all circumstances.

“There will be controlled re-entry while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols. The Government is dedicated to the safety of all Jamaicans and continues to make necessary adjustments to recent sanctions under the Disaster Risk Management Act,” the minister said.