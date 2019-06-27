MedGive, UWI Faculty of Medicine partner on medical equipment project

Students of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Faculty of Medical Sciences are the beneficiaries of a partnership between the faculty and MedGive, a New York-based not-for-profit, which last week donated millions of dollars worth of medical, implements including safety glasses, electronic scales, and forceps to the school.

MedGive, founded by New York businessman and philanthropist Herman Levy, specialises in donating medical supplies to institutions around the world. It is on a mission to help raise the standard of health care globally, has also established an American-Jamaican partnership organisation in New York dedicated to working with the people of Jamaica and its medical institutions.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony a week ago, June 17, 2019, Bill Tingling, chief spokesperson for MedGive who initiated the Jamaica philanthropic project said, “We want Jamaica to get to the point where we don't have to worry about medical supplies, and we are willing to do what we can to achieve that.”

He thanked AnnMarie Grant, executive director of The American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) for “enabling the opportunity for MedGive to work with The UWI and its academic body to improve the lives of the people of Jamaica”, and Dennis Hawthorne, president of Dennis Shipping, who sponsored the shipment of medical instruments to The UWI.

Dr Tomlin Paul, dean of the faculty, was equally thankful to MedGive, AFUWI, and Dennis Shipping for assisting the school in “providing the best teaching, best medicine, and best research in Jamaica.” Dr Tomlin noted that “donations like these are invaluable as we work to ensure our students get the training required to care for our population”