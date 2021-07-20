Media and music luminary Keith Brown passes

Media and music luminary Keith Brown passesTuesday, July 20, 2021
|
Media luminary Keith Brown, a founding member of the Public Relations Society of Jamaica, and managing director of Brown Ray and Associates died yesterday.
The Jamaica Observer learnt last Friday that he had undergone surgery in New York.
Brown, who had worked at Alumina Partners of Jamaica for more than 20 years in public relations, made his name in media as a sports news presenter on JBC TV.
In 2014, when he was one of three veteran journalists recognised by the Press Association Jamaica, Brown was described as a broadcaster who was passionate about excellence and high standards in his work.
He respected his job and his viewers and went to lengths to prepare to read the sports news on TV.
One of the earliest members of the International Association of Business Communicators, Brown, a graduate of Kingston Technical High School, was the first Jamaican to receive a scholarship to attend the Thompson Foundation training course in England.
In addition to being a sports administrator, Brown was also a musicologist who, along with Michael Barnett, was responsible for the long-running live show Heineken Startime.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy