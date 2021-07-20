Media and music luminary Keith Brown passes

Media luminary Keith Brown, a founding member of the Public Relations Society of Jamaica, and managing director of Brown Ray and Associates died yesterday.

The Jamaica Observer learnt last Friday that he had undergone surgery in New York.

Brown, who had worked at Alumina Partners of Jamaica for more than 20 years in public relations, made his name in media as a sports news presenter on JBC TV.

In 2014, when he was one of three veteran journalists recognised by the Press Association Jamaica, Brown was described as a broadcaster who was passionate about excellence and high standards in his work.

He respected his job and his viewers and went to lengths to prepare to read the sports news on TV.

One of the earliest members of the International Association of Business Communicators, Brown, a graduate of Kingston Technical High School, was the first Jamaican to receive a scholarship to attend the Thompson Foundation training course in England.

In addition to being a sports administrator, Brown was also a musicologist who, along with Michael Barnett, was responsible for the long-running live show Heineken Startime.