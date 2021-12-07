Media Association pays tribute to Foote

THE Media Association of Jamaica says it deeply regrets the passing of Arnold Foote, founder of Advertising and Marketing (Jamaica) Ltd, now AdMark.

“We laud one of the early industry stalwarts, who played a significant role in establishing the principles which continue to govern the advertising and marketing sector in Jamaica, while leading his business, Admark, which is now celebrating its 57th year, to be consistently at the top amongst industry peers,” the association said in a release.

“We further recognise his great contribution through involvement in the establishment of the Caribbean School for Media and Communication at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, further cementing his legacy as a shaper of the wider media industry.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with his son Arnold JJ Foote Jr, Admark's chief executive, and also sitting president of the Advertising Agency Association of Jamaica, and other team members of the current Admark family, who are a living testimony to his legacy in the Jamaican advertising and media industry.

“We extend deepest condolence to all his family, colleagues, and friends during this difficult time,” said the association.