Media associations urge value for journalism in digital ecosystem

Seventeen media associations in the Americas and other regions today called, through a public statement, for a “fair and reasonable” remuneration for the publication of journalistic content on digital platforms.

The institutions comprise more than 40,000 media from Canada, United States, Mexico, Honduras, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, and Argentina.

Stressing that “the sustainability of journalism is at risk”, the associations argue in the statement headed 'Media of the Americas call for the defence of the values of professional journalism in the digital ecosystem' that although “the media have more significant audiences than ever before ...intermediaries that account for more than 80 per cent of the world's digital advertising now absorb the resources used to finance professional journalism”.

Regarding the market position of digital platforms, the associations propose “coherent approaches at a global level to enforce a right that is based on copyright and antitrust regulations”. However, they said it is also essential to avoid abusive practices in the digital advertising market.

The statement warns that the economic crisis, exacerbated by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is creating “information deserts” because of the closure of media in many communities which United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutiérrez defined as “worrying media extinction”.

The associations also argue in the statement that Google and Facebook should pay the media in some countries for their content, and the “industry needs to be compensated for the disproportions and restore some balance to the ecosystem”.

In addition to payment for content and advertising concentration, the associations pay special attention to algorithms, saying that their opacity discretionally affect the production and distribution of content.

The media associations agreed to ask digital platforms to accelerate their pay-for-content and media support programmes in working meetings. In addition, they request that these programmes be more inclusive, benefiting both more prominent publications and those that provide coverage to small communities and need to remain incorporated into democratic life.

The signatory organisations are Inter American Press Association; World Association of News Publishers; Iberoamerican Telecommunications Organization; International Association of Broadcasting; News Media Canada; News Media Alliance, USA; Media AllianceMx, Mexico; Honduran Media Association; Media Association of Jamaica; Dominican Society of Newspapers; Information Media Association, Colombia; Ecuadorian Association of Newspaper Editors; Peruvian Press Council; National Association of Newspapers, Brazil; National Press Association, Bolivia; National Press Association, Chile; and Association of Argentine Journalistic Entities.