Media reports on JC not true, says board chairman

Chairman of the board of Jamaica College (JC) Michael Bernard has denied media reports surrounding the continuation of special leave for embattled principal and former education minister Ruel Reid, who is before the court on criminal charges since October 2019.

Bernard had declined to speak on the issue over the past two days after news broke that the board had reportedly approved a five-year extension of Reid's leave, which expires tomorrow.

The board had written to Education Minister Fayval Williams at the beginning of this month, asking her to decide on Reid's position.

Grilled by the Opposition in the House of Representatives on October 27, the minister had declined to, and was essentially blocked by colleague MPs from answering specific questions about whether a possible further extension would be granted to Reid.

She insisted that the board of JC had not made a recommendation, pointing out that boards had autonomy to appoint, terminate and suspend members of staff of public education institutions.

It is understood that the JC board had, in a letter on November 3, asked the minister to issue it with a formal complaint supported by facts, regarding Reid, as without such a complaint it could not lawfully act. The board also recommended that the minister exercise her power to withdraw Reid from the school, or failing to do either, negotiate a settlement with the principal.

On Wednesday, Bernard said he was unaware of the almost en bloc resignation of the executive membership of the JC Old Boys' Association, and the school's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

Yesterday, when the Jamaica Observer contacted Bernard he said, “I can't speak on the matter.”

Earlier in the day he had issued a terse statement saying, “Please be advised that much of what has been reported in various parts of the press and on social media is untrue or misleading. The board will issue a statement on the matter tonight or early tomorrow.”

The Observer had learnt of the JC Old Boys' Association, and JC PTA resignations on Wednesday, with stakeholders at the school confirming the development.

Reid has been before the court since October 2019 on charges of defrauding the Ministry of Education and Caribbean Maritime University of millions of dollars. He was expelled from the Andrew Holness Cabinet in March 2019. The JC board had released him on secondment in March 2016 to serve as minister for an initial period of two years.