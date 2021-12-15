Medical doctor now a budding lawyer

DR Julian Walters' interest in law came from an unlikely place.

During her medical studies she made a date every Wednesday night at 10:00 pm to watch the popular television crime drama series Law and Order. Nothing, she recalled, could interrupt this standing appointment. And though she enjoyed a career as an accomplished doctor of psychiatry, that interest led her on a path to becoming a proud graduate of the University of Technology, Jamaica with a Bachelor of Laws with First Class Honours to complement her medical credentials.

She is the recipient of the prestigious Edward Seaga Award, with a grade point average of 3.91, the highest GPA of the 2021 cohort of graduates, and has twice been awarded the UTech, Jamaica 60th Anniversary Scholarship for her outstanding academic performance. Walters said her decision to shift careers came after much reflection and prayer. “A few months before I applied to UTech, Jamaica, I prayed about what direction to go in my life. Work was not as intellectually challenging as I had hoped, and I needed an outlet,” she explained. Her choice was validated when she was immersed in the law programme at the University's Faculty of Law, and embraced the opportunity to hone “the ability to analyse and debate and problem-solve on whole new levels”.

Her motivation to succeed was bolstered by her faith and her strong belief in God. She highlighted Joshua 1 vs 9 as comforting words: 'Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.'

“I really had no doubt that, regardless of the challenges, I was going to finish and finish well — not because of any special ability on my part, but because of the Lord to whom I submit,” she was quoted by a UTech release.

Predictably, there was much consternation at her decision to change course, but she has taken reactions in stride. “My friends from medical school all vacillate between thinking I am crazy for subjecting myself to school again and thinking I am brave for going back at this late stage and accomplishing so much,” she expressed.

Walters' journey, however, was not without challenges. Trying to balance her life, her work and her studies, as well as navigating the policies and procedures of university life. “While I do not wish to complain in any way about UTech, Jamaica,” she said, “there were some policies that seemed arbitrary; some procedures that were archaic”. But she was quick to highlight that she encountered lecturers, administrators, staff and fellow students who were willing to go the extra mile to help overcome these challenges. She recounted a brief stay on a hall of residence, where her peculiar dietary needs were catered to by friends who went above and beyond to ensure she ate, and ate well.

She has many words of encouragement for UTech, Jamaica students. “Be grateful for difficult situations.” she said. “It is because of them, not in spite of them, that you will flourish and succeed, not just at UTech, Jamaica, but in the world.”

She also urged students to participate in clubs, societies and the university's Student Council, as a means of actively giving back. “It is hard to complain, when we are actively trying to be a part of the solution,” she asserted.

Walters is currently a student at the Norman Manley Law School, where her plan is to finish the course in two years, then seek employment as an advocate or litigator. “I try not to think too far in advance,” she related. “I do one problem at a time, one step at a time. So, the next step, finish law school and finish well.”