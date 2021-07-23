Medical officer of health denies Mocha Fest connection to COVID rise

LUCEA, Hanover — Medical officer of health for Hanover Dr Kaushal Singh has rejected suggestions of a possible correlation between the staging of Mocha Fest at Rick's Café in Negril in May — which was in clear breach of the Government's COVID-19 health and safety protocols — and the spike in novel coronavirus cases in Hanover.

On Wednesday, Opposition spokesman on health, Dr Morais Guy, questioned if the staging of the party was responsible for the spike in cases in the western parishes of Hanover and Westmoreland.

“I can't say that. We speak after a case of evidence and we don't have any such evidence that would support that. Remember, most of the activities were not on the Hanover side and this (virus) is spread all over Hanover, so I don't have any evidence to make a link to that,” said Dr Singh.

Over the past two weeks, the parish has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. The parish has recorded 63 cases between July 7 and 21.

Dr Singh has suggested possible scenarios which may have contributed to the increased numbers where the staging of illegal parties held in undisclosed remote locations and people becoming complacent and letting down their guard.

Besides, the medical officer said the Hanover Health Department had increased its testing, with 227 done over the past two weeks.

“I am asking people to get the required permissions, stick with the protocols and report any illegal activities happening so that we can correct the situation,” urged the senior medical officer.