Medical schools to be established in BVI

Premier Andrew Fahie has signed an agreement to establish medical schools in the British Virgin Islands.

According to a media release from the Office of the Premier, the agreement was signed with the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Medicine and other Health Professionals (CAAM-HP) under the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“It is now official! After years of pursuit, today while attending the 31st Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Barbados, I also took the time on behalf of the BVI to sign an agreement for us as a territory to establish medical schools through the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Medicine and other Health Professionals,” Fahie said.

He added that the new milestone achievement is one which will generate a number of benefits for the economy of the territory.

“This is good news as well as it will create more opportunities for our people of the BVI in many areas such as rental of apartments, need for increased forms of transportation, scholarships to study medicine at home, adding value to our healthcare – an overall boost to our economy,” he said.

This is the second agreement signed by a government of the British Virgin Islands to establish a medical facility in the territory.

The first was approved by Cabinet in 2018 to establish the University of Science Arts and Technology — which was later renamed to the University of Health & Humanities, Virgin Islands — in the BVI.