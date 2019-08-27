Meek Mill extremely grateful as gun case ends

Meek Mill says he is feeling “extremely grateful” after his 12-year legal battle was ended on Tuesday when he made a plea deal with a new judge.

The All Eyes On You rapper pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour gun charge as part of a plea deal to end his decade long legal dramas.

Meek was given a new trial back in July after allegations were made about the credibility of the arresting officer back in the 2008 trial. And the new judge has decided that Meek has already spent in prison was enough.

Following the end of the court case, Meek wrote in a lengthy statement on Twitter: “I’m extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed discussion about probation reform and the inequalities that exist within our two Americas.

“I have always told the truth — that as a teenager, who saw many around me die from senseless gun violence — I carried a gun for protection. I take responsibility for that and in conjunction with my work on the @REFORM Alliance, I’ll continue to use my platform to make communities safer and reform our criminal justice system.