Melhado appointed Sagicor chairman
Peter Melhado is the new chairman of Sagicor Group Jamaica Ltd effective today.
Sagicor Group Jamaica made the announcement at a special meeting of directors held yesterday, July 1.
The news comes after the appointment of Richard Byles to the post of Governor of the Bank of Jamaica, and his subsequent resignation as chairman and director of Sagicor Group Jamaica, its subsidiaries and all board committees effective June 30.
Melhado will also be appointed director and chairman of Sagicor Life Jamaica Ltd and Sagicor Life of the Cayman Islands Ltd, subject to regulatory approvals.
Melhado will continue as a director of Sagicor Bank Jamaica Ltd, but will no longer serve on the board of Sagicor Investments Jamaica Ltd.
Melhado has been a director with the Sagicor Group since 2004.
He is president & CEO of ICD Group Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company with interests in real estate development, general insurance, technology distribution, ecommerce, business process outsourcing, IOT and property management.
Prior to joining ICD, Melhado led the Manufacturers Group up until its merger with PanCaribbean, now Sagicor Bank Jamaica. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) degree from McGill University in Quebec, Canada and an MBA (Finance) from Columbia Graduate School of Business in New York, in the United States.
Melhado currently serves as chairman of the CGM Gallagher Group, West Indies Home Contractors, Social Commerce Inc (Puerto Rico), American International School of Kingston and Industrial Chemical Company. His current directorships include British Caribbean Insurance Company, Couples Resorts, IWC (St Lucia), Advantage Communications, Intcomex and Red Stripe.
Melhado is a former vice-president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.
