Men, be careful!

POLICE at the St Andrew South Police Division say a group of robbers has been using women as bait to lure unsuspecting men into communities within the division, where they are then held up and robbed.

Based on reports, the women reach out to men on social media under the guise of being interested in meeting up for romantic dates. It is said that when the men turn up the women alert their male counterparts, who are usually armed and ready to strike.

“We have basically identified members of a syndicate of robbers who are using females to lure unsuspecting males into our space to commit robberies. We are investigating the matter and we feel positive that we will make some breakthrough soon,” Superintendent Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer for St Andrew South, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“We are currently looking for some persons that we have identified [and] are doing a number of case reviews, looking at similar cases that span even beyond the St Andrew South borders,” Ricketts added.

The most recent incident occurred about 1:00 Sunday morning when a 45-year-old man went to drop off a woman he met on social media in Tavares Gardens, St Andrew, when he was pounced upon by four armed men, one of whom shot him on the mouth.

According to police sources, the men then proceeded to rob him of his licensed firearm – a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol – which had a magazine containing 17 rounds of 9mm cartridges.

“The man managed to drive himself to Medical Associates hospital where he was treated and later transferred to [another hospital] where he was admitted. The culprits escaped on foot in the area. Due to the nature of the injuries, the complainant was unable to properly speak and be interviewed by the police.”

Further, the police said the exact location of the incident, and the identity or particulars of the female friend are currently unknown.

Superintendent Ricketts told the Observer that the investigation is highly sensitive, and there is some information that cannot be disclosed to the public at this time.

“What we want to do is to just advise the public about our discovery. We thought it was prudent, despite the sensitivity of the investigation, that the public should be aware of this,” he said, noting that two areas where they reportedly operate are Seaview Gardens and Tavares Gardens, also known as Payne Land.

There have been 20 reported robberies in the St Andrew South Division this year, the same number for the corresponding period last year. There have also been 59 reported shootings, up from 13 in 2020.

