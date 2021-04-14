Men confess to killing Clarendon teacher, say police

The police yesterday said two men held in connection with the death of 44-year-old Clarendon teacher Nattallie Dawkins have confessed to the killing and have been charged with murder and other offences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of the crime portfolio Fitz Bailey announced yesterday that 20-year-old labourer of Sandy Bay district, Clarendon, Eladio Goulbourne, otherwise called Shortman, and 19-year-old Marlio Headley, have been charged with murder, burglary, robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and unauthorised access to identity information.

“The matter will be placed before the courts shortly. Several items stolen from Miss Dawkins were recovered by the police, including her ATM card. We have evidence that $60,000 was withdrawn from an ATM by the two accused charged. The investigations continue and we have a very strong case against the two, who confessed to the killing of Miss Dawkins,” DCP Bailey said.

Dawkins, who taught at Four Paths Primary and Junior High School, was also a part-time bailiff. She was last seen at her home on Tuesday, March 30 by a neighbour who said she had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm some time after 11:00 pm upon receiving a call telling her that it had been triggered.

Her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 the morning after.

Police investigations led to the recovery of her motor car two weekends ago, following a shoot-out with Jeffery Bedward and another man.

Bedward died in that exchange and the other man fled.

On April 8, after days of lengthy searches, the skeletal remains of a female, along with items of clothing were found in in a shallow grave in Sandy Bay, Clarendon.

Speaking on the heels of the discovery of the remains, DCP Bailey said, “We are convinced, based on our investigations, that Jeffery Bedward, who was fatally shot by the police, was at Miss Dawkins' residence within the same period when she went missing, and we are also confident that he was also in the area where the skeletal remains were discovered. We have secured significant amount of evidence — both scientific and other types — in support of our investigation, and some of the things I cannot disclose.”