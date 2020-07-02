Men held in police operation suspected of being linked to J’can cops nabbed in US

Seven men arrested

in a police operation in Jamaica yesterday, July 1, are believed to be

linked to three police officers who

were held in the United States for allegedly smuggling cocaine last week.

The men are suspected to be significant players in the illegal drug trade.

Reports are that the police operation, which commenced about 3:00 a.m. and lasted for over 11 hours, saw the security forces raid several communities in the parish of St James including, Rhyne Park, West Gate, Granville, Mount Salem, Catherine Mount and Flankers.

A large cache of electronic devices, cash in excess of Jamaican J$1.2 million, a BMW X6 motorcar and a licensed firearm were seized in line with on-going investigations.