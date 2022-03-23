Mental health warning

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton is predicting that the country could experience similar tragedies to Monday's killing of a 16-year-old grade 10 student in Trelawny by his peer if mental health issues, which will be the biggest threat to normalisation of lifestyle post-COVID-19, are not handled properly.

“Yesterday we had a very, very unfortunate situation in one of our schools with the untimely and unfortunate death of that youngster who was stabbed, and it, to my mind, connotes so many different things. It suggests something is terribly wrong with that psychosocial space of our young people. It tells us that there is so much more that we have to do in terms of the multidisciplinary approach. It's not just an education thing, it is a public health crisis. It's a community and societal crisis,” the health minister said.

According to Dr Tufton, who was speaking during the media launch of the U-Matter Chatline at his ministry's head office in New Kingston on Tuesday, the brewing crisis, if not addressed, will outstrip the ravages of even the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is worse than the COVID crisis if we do not address it... coming on the heels of the isolation and loneliness that our young people have had to withstand over the last two years, online alone, sometimes even traumatised by parents who are struggling themselves with coping mechanisms to deal with this new dispensation around COVID and then being thrown back into the context where they now have to interact with their peers and have difficulties to adjust. It brings out, unfortunately, some of the things we need to cauterise and address early,” the health minister stressed.

He said the murder, which saw the 16-year-old grade 10 student of William Knibb Memorial High School being stabbed to death, allegedly during a dispute with a classmate over a stolen guard ring, has not just traumatised the school and the surrounding community but has taken a toll on the entire society.

Dr Tufton said the issues around anxiety and depression “are real among that cohort”.

According to the 2018 World Mental Health Day Report, one in five young people suffer from a mental illness. Globally, suicide is the second leading cause of death for individuals in the 15 and 29 age cohort.

The text line, which was developed by the ministry in conjunction with The University of the West Indies and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), is the first of its kind in Jamaica. The platform allows youth 16 to 24 years to access one-on-one support, referrals and information from trained counsellors about any mental health concern they may have by WhatsApp, text, or Facebook free of cost on a 24-hour, seven-day a week basis, simply by texting 876-838-4897 or messaging U-Report Jamaica via Facebook. Users will remain anonymous, and their concerns held in confidence.

Dr Tufton also stressed the need for people in key positions, such as educators, to get to the stage where they can “make a distinction between deviant behaviour as a symptom and the underlying condition around mental health-related issues”. According to the health minister, individuals have been guilty of “meting out the wrong prescription or punishing young people who are sometimes suffering from other conditions that require psychosocial support”.

He, in the meantime, said Jamaicans have been utilising existing support programmes, such as the mental health and suicide prevention helpline launched in October 2019.

The health and wellness minister said between October and December 2019, the line received 888 calls — 554 of them females, 263 males and 80 or so who did not identify their gender. He said the numbers ballooned to 1,648 between January and December 2021, a 53.8 per cent increase.

Among the issues dealt with were emotional distress, depression, suicidal ideation, stress, and anxiety.

“I do believe that in every single household in Jamaica — amplified by the COVID experience — there is a citizen who suffers in silence from one form of mental disorder or another. I am prepared to say that, backed by the studies we have done. The latest study pre-COVID identified that four out of every 10 Jamaicans, at some point in their life, will experience some form of mental health-related challenge,” he said.

“People are stressed, people are lonely, people feel uncertain and fearful, and it is our role to renew hope,” he said further.

In pointing out that the data suggest that males are less inclined to seek help, Dr Tufton said, “You are never too macho to accept that you have a mental health challenge… men can cry too…it's therapeutic”.

Speaking further during the event which also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding between UNICEF, the Ministry and the university the health minister