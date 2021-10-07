Mentorship boost for education system

Several leaders in the education system have indicated their support of the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) comprehensive teachers' mentorship programme.

The programme, which is called the Mentors Association of Jamaica Ltd, was designed to focus on the professional development of teachers in their first year of teaching, as well as educators who are experiencing particular challenges in the teaching and learning process.

The programme will also address the mentorship of boys, through the projection of positive male role models.

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday, state minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Robert Morgan, welcomed the move as he stressed the importance of the psychosocial support being provided for young boys.

“Even more remarkable, however, is the commitment to mentorship especially for our boys in a system where our boys are falling through the cracks at an alarming rate when compared to girls. It is imperative that we do as much as possible to give attention to the issue and every effort counts,” said Morgan as he declared that he is looking forward to seeing the association making a positive impact in the education sector.

President of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) Winston Smith agreed, as he noted that the Jamaican society is facing a serious challenge with young men and women who are failing to use their natural abilities to excel.

“This programme provides the opportunity for persons to guide and to mould young minds and channel them into a worthwhile and productive [place], contributing positively to the economic growth and, of course, the sustainable development of our education sector,” said Smith.

“The JTA endorses wholeheartedly this programme and will give whatever support we can to make sure that we have a good and robust mentorship programme because, ultimately, the education system and the business of education will benefit. When we help our young minds, men and women, to grow and develop positive attitudes and values in our schools and to be good role models for our children, then the sector undoubtedly will be grateful and blessed,” he said.

So far, the association has a total of 700 trained mentors, with 61 per cent of public schools having at least one mentor.

— Brittny Hutchinson