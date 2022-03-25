Merl Grove board votes to dismiss principal

THE board of management of Merl Grove High School (MGHS) has voted to dismiss Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton after a recommendation by the school's Personnel Committee, Jamaica Observer sources said Thursday night.

The vote was taken at an emergency meeting that followed the Personnel Committee's submission of its report, saying it had found that charges against the principal were proved at a hearing that has been under way since her September 10, 2021 suspension.

Dr Fullerton can now take the matter to the Teachers' Tribunal and, if necessary, seek a judicial review of the matter at the Supreme Court.

On the eve of the opening of school for the new academic year, Fullerton, returning from her summer break, overturned plans implemented by lower school Vice-Principal Loretta Ricketts, who was acting in her absence.

The principal argued that she had already put plans in place for the reopening and had not been consulted on the new arrangements with which she would be stuck for a full year.

But the David Hall-led board, at an emergency meeting, then suspended Fullerton, saying her actions had “negatively impacted the school and caused unrest among the staff”.

Past students accused the board of taking sides in the dispute against Fullerton and have been urging Hall to reinstate her on grounds that she has been one of the best things to happen to Merl Grove.