Merl Grove past students react to events at school

• There is a dire need for intervention from the Past Students Association, cause “SUMN NUH RIGHT YAH”... Either they support the principal who has a job to do, and doing so with results, or she leave the post for some other qualified party to assume the role. But the public slandering, defamation of character and lack of support towards her should be of concern.

• I say it here again: There are individuals who seek to undermine the work the principal is doing. These “stinking” relationships happen as a result of sheer “bad mind” and hypocrisy. Our school was never this and if something does not happen soon we will become like the many others. It is a very sad situation because in all of it the underminers have not given any consideration to the young ladies the school is mandated to impact positively. Selfish. Something needs to happen. I feel the principal is coming under pressure from just having her plans and ambitions for the school questioned, sent to media. I know the principal has no ill intentions for the school.

• I stand not behind, but beside the joint committee for answers and full reasons from Pastor Garth the chaplain. I am a true representation of the MGHS Past Students [Association] Canadian Chapter. Until justice prevails, there will be no rest. I encourage all boards to review and revisit this matter. Labour Conquers All. Dr Marjorie Fullerton is a true reflection of the twentieth century. Women are just as strong as the men and sometimes even better. I am a prime example in my job. Until men start to recognise that women are as equal as they are, it will be a problem. I am ready for the fight and support the Principal Dr Marjorie Fullerton.

• There is always two sides to a story. There are several Merl Grovians that are current teachers at the institution and been teaching there for years, who love their school too and if they have reached the point that they have to take a stand like this, evidently there is a problem. True sisters would not carry on like this. There have been many talks about issues in the institution for some time now. Has the PSA ever thought of having a meeting with the staff to clear the air? What about speaking to some of the other teachers who have been there for many years? Just like always, Jamaicans are more reactive than proactive. Some intervention could have probably lessened whatever chaos is happening now. So before persons start throwing stones put yourselves in the shoes of these teachers. There is nothing worse than an unhealthy workplace. No one denies that Marjorie Fullerton has not made some improvements since she has been there. No one denies that her heart is in the right place as it relates to the school. No one denies that she has a vision for the school. BUT, I'm sure she can't do it alone. If she could, she wouldn't need teachers. So why not treat them with some RESPECT!

• I am a past student and present teacher and let me tell you a little about the principal that y'all don't know. Marjorie Fullerton is very vindictive. If you make a mistake she holds it over your head for the rest of your life. She is an authoritarian, which can be good but also bad when the only person's opinion that matters is the person in charge.

I could possibly go on all day but just to shed a little light.

Nobody wanted to put Marjorie Fullerton out but we've tried and she refuses to work with us so if she can do it alone, by all means, but this is the breaking point for us. We will not sit and allow her to make our lives miserable, or continue to treat us like trash. Make peace or move on, that's what we are saying. We are the ones that teach the girls that makes her look good.

We do the hard work so again, if she can do it all by herself, by all means. I have watched some of the most committed, hard-working teachers leave out of frustration like Roxcine Salmon who changed the whole sports programme, Paul Faulknor, Lotoya Brown, Melissa Senior-Brown, Haldit Petrie, Nhasarah Lewis-Davis, and the list goes on – all of whom were very close to her at some point. NO MORE!! WHO FEELS IT KNOWS IT!!!

People don't run from good. Consider that.

• I read your article in the Observer and was saddened by the 'war' at Merl Grove situation. As a past student of Merl Grove High, it appears from your writing, and on reflection, that the owners and controllers of the school have not transformed. I understand that conflict will always be present at every level of relationships in an organisation, especially if transformation is taking place — conflict resolution should now be the priority. In the past, students were not privy to the internal running of the school. However, it was evident that the “owner”, who was seemingly present and speaking at every assembly, was the main directive. I hope this challenging situation will be resolved in the best interest of the school and students and normality will return to the institution. — Noreen Dayes BS (Hons), MBA, CHCM, MA:INDP

• My name is Kelly Ann Fraser, Class of 2005. Just saw a news item about Dr Fullerton and I'm most disturbed. I didn't even know she was the principal but I know she was one heck of a teacher so I know she must be one heck of a principal.