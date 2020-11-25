Merry Christmas! EU says first coronavirus vaccination could be possible by Christmas

It might be a merry Christmas indeed for the 27 nation bloc of the European Union.

A top European Union official revealed today that the first citizens in the 27 nation bloc could be vaccinated against the coronavirus by Christmas.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told EU lawmakers that they must urgently prepare their logistical chains for the rollout of hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccines.

“A light is finally at the end of the tunnel,” she declared.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, has agreements with six potential vaccine suppliers and is working on a seventh contract.

The deals allow it to purchase over 800 million doses, more than the population of the bloc, which stands at around 460 million people.

But von der Leyen said that while vaccines are important, “what counts are vaccinations.”

“Member states must get ready now. We’re talking about millions of syringes, we’re talking about cold chains, we’re talking about organising vaccination centres, we’re talking about trained personnel that is there. You name it. All this has to be prepared,” she warned.