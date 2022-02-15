Messado retires from GENAC

GENERAL Accident Insurance Company has confirmed that businessman Geoffrey Messado has retired from its board of directors.

News of his retirement on Monday followed his recent arrest on fraud-related charges. Messado, the husband of disbarred real estate attorney Jennifer Messado, officially retired from the board effective February 10, 2022.

General Accident, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), advised of Messado's retirement in a noticed published on the JSE website on Monday.

Messado was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week to answer charges relating to four counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining money by false pretence.

The charges are connected to a case in which his wife was previously charged with 12 counts of forgery and four counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence.

The prosecution told the court that the files for the Messados are not yet complete and are requesting additional time. Both Messados are to return to court on June 13.

Geoffrey Messado is being represented by attorney-at-law Carolyn Reid-Cameron.