Messado retires from GENAC

Messado retires from GENACTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
GENERAL Accident Insurance Company has confirmed that businessman Geoffrey Messado has retired from its board of directors.
News of his retirement on Monday followed his recent arrest on fraud-related charges. Messado, the husband of disbarred real estate attorney Jennifer Messado, officially retired from the board effective February 10, 2022.
General Accident, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), advised of Messado's retirement in a noticed published on the JSE website on Monday.
Messado was brought before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court last week to answer charges relating to four counts of forgery and two counts of obtaining money by false pretence.
The charges are connected to a case in which his wife was previously charged with 12 counts of forgery and four counts of obtaining money by means of false pretence.
The prosecution told the court that the files for the Messados are not yet complete and are requesting additional time. Both Messados are to return to court on June 13.
Geoffrey Messado is being represented by attorney-at-law Carolyn Reid-Cameron.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy