Messi beaten for top scorer for 2019

Robert Lewandowski is set to be crowned the top scorer playing in Europe for club and country in 2019.

He finished the calendar year four goals clear of Lionel Messi — and 13 ahead of Raheem Sterling, his nearest rival with games still left to play.

The Bayern München striker finished third behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last year but has turned the tables this time after passing a half century of goals.

Messi reached 50 himself for the ninth time in ten years in Barcelona’s final game of the 2019 but could not catch his Polish counterpart.