Messi beaten for top scorer for 2019

Messi beaten for top scorer for 2019Thursday, December 26, 2019
|
Robert Lewandowski is set to be crowned the top scorer playing in Europe for club and country in 2019.
He finished the calendar year four goals clear of Lionel Messi — and 13 ahead of Raheem Sterling, his nearest rival with games still left to play.
The Bayern München striker finished third behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo last year but has turned the tables this time after passing a half century of goals.
Messi reached 50 himself for the ninth time in ten years in Barcelona’s final game of the 2019 but could not catch his Polish counterpart.
- 54 goals from 58 games: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern München & Poland)
- 50 goals from 58 games: Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)
- 44 goals from 49 games: Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain & France)
- 41 goals from 61 games: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City & England)
- 39 goals from 50 games: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)
- 38 goals from 53 games: Alfredo Morelos (Rangers & Colombia)
- 36 goals from 46 games: Andra Šporar (Slovan Bratislava & Slovenia)
- 35 goals from 45 games: Erik Sorga (Flora & Estonia)
- 35 goals from 46 games: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur & England)
- 35 goals from 49 games: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City & Argentina)
- 35 goals from 50 games: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
- 34 goals from 61 games: Sadio Mané (Liverpool & Senegal)
- 32 goals from 62 games: Dušan Tadi (Ajax & Serbia)
- 31 goals from 44 games: Kamil Wilczek (Brøndby)
- 31 goals from 47 games: Timo Werner (Leipzig & Germany)
- 31 goals from 55 games: Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Portugal)
