Messi gets first red card while playing for Barcelona

Messi gets first red card while playing for BarcelonaMonday, January 18, 2021
|
After playing 753 games for Barcelona, Lionel Messi received his first red card on Sunday (January 17). Messi was shown red for “violent conduct” in the final seconds of extra time after taking a wild arm swing at Bilbao’s Asier Villalibre off the ball. And now he is at risk of being banned for a minimum of four domestic games.
However, according to the Insider, Messi’s manager, Ronald Koeman, said the 33-year-old likely lashed out because Bilbao players kept fouling him all match.
“I can understand what Messi did,” Koeman said. “I don’t know how many times they fouled him, and it’s normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly.”
Bilbao won the Super Cup final for the first time since 2015, winning 2-3 against Barcelona.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy