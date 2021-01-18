Messi gets first red card while playing for Barcelona

After playing 753 games for Barcelona, Lionel Messi received his first red card on Sunday (January 17). Messi was shown red for “violent conduct” in the final seconds of extra time after taking a wild arm swing at Bilbao’s Asier Villalibre off the ball. And now he is at risk of being banned for a minimum of four domestic games.

However, according to the Insider, Messi’s manager, Ronald Koeman, said the 33-year-old likely lashed out because Bilbao players kept fouling him all match.

“I can understand what Messi did,” Koeman said. “I don’t know how many times they fouled him, and it’s normal to react when they keep trying to foul you as a player who is looking to dribble with the ball, but I need to see it again properly.”

Bilbao won the Super Cup final for the first time since 2015, winning 2-3 against Barcelona.