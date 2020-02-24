Messi scores four to put Barca atop La Liga table

Lionel Messi ended his four-game scoring drought with a four-goal barrage in Barcelona’s 5-0 rout over Eibar in La Liga on the weekend. This is the 7th time the Argentine has scored 4 goals against a single side.

The Barca talisman had not scored since facing Granada on Jan 19 but ended the goalless run as early as the 14th minute, after slipping between two defenders to get inside the penalty area and flicking the ball past the goalkeeper.

The Argentine also scored a brilliant goal in the 37th minute after bursting forward on to a pass from Sergio Busquets. His hat-trick came just two minutes later after latching on to a pass from Ivan Rakitic, to score from close range.

Barca newcomer Martin Braithwaite joined the game with 20 mins remaining and crossed the ball to assist in Messi’s fourth and final goal of the match in the 87th minute. Brathwaite himself made a strong attempt on goal but his shot led to a rebound. Arthur Melo seized the opportunity, scoring Barcelona’s fifth goal. The win puts Barcelona place 2 points ahead of Real Madrid at the number one spot.

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona will face Napoli in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday.