Messi surpasses Ronaldo as the world’s wealthiest footballer

Lionel Messi has topped rival, Cristiano Ronaldo and is now the world’s wealthiest footballer, according to

Messi’s total earnings this year are $126 million. That’s $92 million from his salary and $34 million from his endorsements.

While Ronaldo was second on Forbes list, earning $117 million this year. Neymar completes the top three with earnings of $96 million.

Messi reluctantly agreed to stay at Barcelona, despite expressing that he wanted to leave the club he’s been apart of for 20 years. But by staying, he in line for an $83 million loyalty bonus.

But he is in the final year of his contract and could leave next summer.